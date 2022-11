News From Law.com

Dell Technologies Inc. has entered into what's likely the largest shareholder settlement ever recorded in the Court of Chancery, agreeing Wednesday to pay $1 billion in cash rather than go to trial next month. Attorneys with Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Labaton Sucharow are co-lead counsel for plaintiffs who held a total of about 200 million shares in the computer maker.

Technology

November 16, 2022, 1:28 PM