New Suit

Private prison operator CoreCivic, doing business as Hardeman County Correctional Facility, several correctional officers and the warden were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Western District Court over the alleged denial of medical treatment to an inmate. The lawsuit, brought by Donati Law PLLC and Black, McLaren, Jones, Ryland & Griffee on behalf of Adrian Deshun Delk, accuses the defendants of breaching their duty of care to the plaintiff by failing to provide medical care after the plaintiff was assaulted multiple times while in custody. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02540, Delk v. CoreCivic et al.

Government

August 18, 2022, 7:01 PM