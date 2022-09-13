New Suit - Employment

Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary filed a complaint for declaratory relief Tuesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Delivery Solutions of America. The suit seeks a declaration that medical courier Mednetix LLC and other defendants are not employed by the plaintiff and have been fully compensated according to their respective contracts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01297, Delivery Solutions of America, LLC v. Abbruzzese et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 13, 2022, 6:57 PM