Who Got The Work

Berger Singerman partner Nicolette Corso Vilmos has stepped in as defense counsel to North Brevard County Medical District d/b/a Parrish Medical Center and North Brevard Medical Support in a pending lawsuit over violations of the Anti-Money Laundering Act. The suit, filed July 22 in Florida Middle District Court by Spiro Harrison & Nelson on behalf of an oncologist and shareholder in a multi-specialty physician group, accuses the defendants of retaliation and retaliatory termination after the plaintiff reported that the defendant fraudulently obtained and laundered over $4 million of CARES Act funds intended to recoup hospitals for their care of underserved and uninsured communities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza, is 6:24-cv-01355, Deligdish, M.D. v. North Brevard County Medical District et al.

Government

September 05, 2024, 7:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Craig Deligdish, M.D

Plaintiffs

Spiro Harrison & Nelson

Defendants

North Brevard County Medical District

North Brevard Medical Support, Inc.

defendant counsels

Zumpano Patricios, P.A.

Berger Singerman

Nature of Claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches