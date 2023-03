News From Law.com

In reviewing a case for the fourth time, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit vacated a lower court's granting of summary judgment to corrections officers based on qualified immunity. The federal appeals court said the plaintiff—a practicing Muslim and now-former federal prisoner—had a "right to pray free of substantial, deliberate, repeated, and unjustified disruption by prison officials."

Pennsylvania

March 24, 2023, 10:37 AM

nature of claim: /