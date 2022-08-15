Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon removed a biometric privacy class action against Ireland-based food company Kerry Inc. to Illinois Northern District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by Caffarelli & Associates, accuses the defendant of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting employees' fingerprints and biometric information through a timekeeping 'clock-in' and 'clock-out' system. The case is 1:22-cv-04309, Delgado v. Kerry Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 15, 2022, 6:50 PM