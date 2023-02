Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against J.R. Simplot Co. and Jason Willard to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Bryant Whitten on behalf of Aaron Delgado, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for taking sick leave. The case is 1:23-cv-00214, Delgado v. J.R. Simplot Co. et al.

Agriculture

February 13, 2023, 8:35 PM