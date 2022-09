Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against AMF Bowling Centers Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Harrison Law Group on behalf of Ileana Delgado. The case is 2:22-cv-05262, Delgado v. AMF Bowling Centers, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 02, 2022, 5:52 PM