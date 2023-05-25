Who Got The Work

Heather Marie Speers, Ryan Edward Blair, and Koji Francis Fukumura from Cooley have stepped in to represent Allbirds Inc., a footwear and apparel company, and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The complaint, pertaining to the company's Nov. 2021 initial public offering, was filed May 16 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose material adverse facts regarding the company's overemphasis on products that extended beyond its core offerings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-02372, Delgado Jr. v. Allbirds, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 25, 2023, 1:09 PM

Gilberto Delgado Jr.

Pomerantz LLP

Allbirds, Inc.

Dan Levitan

Dick Boyce

Emily Weiss

Joseph Zwillinger

Mandy Fields

Michael Bufano

Nancy Green

Neil Blumenthal

Timothy Brown

Cooley

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws