Who Got The Work

James W. Hailey III and Carley Ann Faucheux of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, which pertains to a disputed property damage claim, was filed June 28 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Woody Falgoust LC on behalf of Candice Theriot Delgado and Ramiro D. Delgado. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan, is 2:22-cv-01987, Delgado et al v. Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 12, 2022, 9:36 AM