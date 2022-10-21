New Suit

Shutts & Bowen filed a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court against Golden Eye Resources LLC, Daniel Matos Romero and other defendants for allegedly defrauding over $8 million from investors. The court action, filed on behalf of Collectgold Corporation and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the amount of gold and silver at the defendants' mining site available for exploitation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23435, Delgado et al v. Golden Eye Resources, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 21, 2022, 4:13 PM