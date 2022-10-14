Delete?: Kirkland & Ellis Attorney Leaves Notes in Gender Di...

News From Law.com

An IP litigator suing Kirkland & Ellis for discrimination and harassment left comments in her pro se legal complaint against the firm, noting perceived weaknesses in the arguments. Former San Francisco-based Kirkland associate Zoya Kovalenko claims partners Adam Alper and Michael De Vries "led a discriminatory cadre of Kirkland's IP litigation group." Kovalenko said sex-based discrimination at the firm led to "an alarmingly high turnover" of female associates.

October 14, 2022, 5:17 PM