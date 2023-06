Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bush & Ramirez on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Domingo Garcia on behalf of Evelyn Delcid. The case is 4:23-cv-02396, Delcid v. Sam's East, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 29, 2023, 4:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Evelyn Delcid

defendants

Sam's East, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bush Ramirez, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims