The State Bar of Georgia has installed J. Antonio "Tony" DelCampo as its 61st president and Brittanie D. Browning as its 77th president of the Young Lawyers Division (YLD). Both were sworn in during separate ceremonies at the organization's annual meeting June 9 and 10 in Savannah, according to a news release. DelCampo, an attorney with DelCampo Grayson Lopez in Dunwoody, has previously served as the stabe Bar's secretary, treasurer and president-elect.

Georgia

June 22, 2023, 8:01 AM

