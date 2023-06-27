Delays in This Court Are Frustrating Ga Attorneys, but Admin...

News From Law.com

An Atlanta Judicial Circuit judge's retirement has sparked concern for attorneys who say their clients' cases are now in 'indefinite' limbo until a replacement is appointed to the Fulton County Superior Court Family Division bench. Figuring out how to circumvent the court's assigned judge rule amid Judge Henry M. Newkirk's departure is just one of several obstacles litigators say they're facing, while practicing family law within the state's busiest trial court. But court administrators say they have a solution "to ensure cases proceed without delays to the extent possible."

Georgia

June 27, 2023, 11:21 AM

