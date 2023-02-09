Delay, Misdirection and Frivolous Arguments: Gibson Dunn, Fa...

News From Law.com

A federal judge sanctioned Facebook and its law firm, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, for "delay, misdirection, and frivolous arguments' in the multidistrict litigation over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria ordered both to pay plaintiffs $925,078.51 for their fees and costs relating to sanctionable discovery actions, which included stonewalling on data relating to an app developer investigation and the named plaintiffs. He said their actions were not just zealous advocacy, but of the "more nefarious sort."

February 09, 2023, 5:05 PM