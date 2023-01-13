New Suit

Cooley filed a lawsuit targeting the U.S. federal government Friday in District of Columbia District Court in connection with the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, which regulates a program intended to provide foreign investors with visas. The suit, filed on behalf of Delaware Valley Regional Center and other plaintiffs, asserts that the government 'illogically' blocks certain foreign investors from obtaining visas by unlawfully mandating that investors in infrastructure projects file a business plan to qualify, though some investors' plans have already been approved. The case is 1:23-cv-00119, Delaware Valley Regional Center, LLC et al v. United States Department Of Homeland Security et al.

Government

January 13, 2023, 7:36 PM