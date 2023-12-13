Delaware Transaction Law Lineage Laid Out in Long-Awaited Ma...

News From Law.com

It's time to draw some lines on where so-called "MFW creep" ends, Delaware Supreme Court justices said during argument in the Match Group shareholder appeal. It's an argument corporate attorneys have been anticipating and debating for more than a year and that's been building since at least 2014 when a decision in Kahn v. M & F Worldwide Corp. was issued, setting the Court of Chancery's cleansing standard in a case that involved a controller squeeze-out transaction.

December 13, 2023, 3:21 PM

