Delaware State Courthouses to Allow Public to Bring In Elect...

Members of the public will for the first time be able to bring in electronic devices to all Delaware courthouses beginning June 1, the judiciary announced Thursday. The pilot program will require devices to be silenced and not used in courtrooms but allows phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches and e-readers to be used in common areas, a shift from the policy of barring devices from the courthouse altogether for those who aren't court employees, attorneys or media representatives.

Technology

May 25, 2023, 12:01 PM

