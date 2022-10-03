Delaware Promotes State Regulation, Other States Ask SCOTUS ...

News From Law.com

U.S. Supreme Court justices grappled Monday with defining the precise distinctions among financial instruments, asking attorneys how they would classify instruments beyond those disputed in the MoneyGram escheat case. Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells argued for Delaware that MoneyGram agent and teller's checks fall into a narrow FDA exemption under common law, and if legislators had intended for those exemptions to be broader, the law would have been written to clarify that.

Banking & Financial Services

October 03, 2022, 4:24 PM