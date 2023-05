News From Law.com

Google has shaken off a $45.5 million obligation after a jury found that Luxembourg company Arendi SARL hadn't proven its patent infringement case in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. Google's trial team consisted of attorneys from Paul Hastings, Potter Anderson & Corroon and Munger, Tolles & Olson.

Technology

May 04, 2023, 3:33 PM

