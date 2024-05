News From Law.com

Third Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan has announced he plans to retire in January 2025, opening a path for a Delawarean to flip the circuit court to a Democratic majority. According to the federal judiciary, Jordan gave notice of his plan to retire on May 7, and he plans to leave the bench on Jan. 15, days before a presidential inauguaration. With one other current vacancy on the court, the currently majority-Republican Third Circuit could flip.

Delaware

May 09, 2024, 6:29 PM

