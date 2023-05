News From Law.com

Delaware's judiciary is in a position it hasn't been in for 45 years, with Supreme Court Justice James T. Vaughn Jr.'s retirement taking effect on the heels of former Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves' elevation to the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals. But the high court's personnel deficit is not expected to last for long, good news for litigators and business lawyers who practice in the state.

Delaware

May 02, 2023, 6:24 PM

