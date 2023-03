News From Law.com

The Delaware Court of Chancery has announced its next court administrator and register in Chancery, a longtime deputy court administrator for the Court of Common Pleas. Beginning April 1, Tamara Burton will take over the role from Susan Judge, who is retiring after three years with the Court of Chancery and 12 years as administrator for the Superior Court.

March 23, 2023, 11:39 AM

