Removed To Federal Court

Future Motion Inc. on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Christopher Delapaz, who claims that he was injured after an electric skateboard device manufactured by the defendant suddenly shut off mid-use. The defendant is represented by Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell. The case is 8:23-cv-01512, Delapaz v. Future Motion, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 07, 2023, 12:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Delapaz

defendants

Future Motion, Inc.

defendant counsels

Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims