Who Got The Work

Keith E. Glidden and Christopher S. Lockman of Verrill Dana and Sara E. Sweeney of Seyfarth Shaw have stepped in as defense counsel to Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Prudential Financial, respectively, in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Dec. 30 in Massachusetts District Court by attorney Jonathan M. Feigenbaum on behalf of Laura J. Delaney. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, is 1:23-cv-13250, Delaney v. Massachusetts Institute of Technology Long Term Disability Plan et al.

February 13, 2024, 7:52 AM

