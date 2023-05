Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Lowe's to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Termechi Employment Law on behalf of a former assistant clerk. The case is 2:23-cv-03606, Deland v. Lowe's Home Centers LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 11, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Diane Deland

defendants

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

Adriane Nichols

Does 1 through 50, inclusive

Doreen Collins

Jim Lynch

Paisley Doe

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination