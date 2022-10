New Suit - Product Liability

Agricultural equipment manufacturer AGCO Corp. was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective brake gear in a 2021 Massey Ferguson tractor, was brought by the McDaniel Law Firm on behalf of Bonnie Delancey and Jerry Delancey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01037, Delancey et al. v. AGCO Corp. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 27, 2022, 4:17 PM