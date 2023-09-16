Who Got The Work

Norton Rose Fulbright partner Seth Kruglak has entered an appearance for University Games Corp. in a website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Aug. 1 in New York Southern District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, claims that the defendant's commercial website, www.areyougame.com, denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-06697, Delacruz v. University Games Corporation.

New York

September 16, 2023, 3:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Emanuel Delacruz

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey M. Gottlieb, Esq.

Gottlieb & Associates

defendants

University Games Corporation

defendant counsels

Norton Rose Fulbright

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA