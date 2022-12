New Suit - Class Action

HRB Digital LLC, operating as H&R Block, was slapped with a digital accessibility class action Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's Spanish language website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10295, Delacruz v. HRB Digital LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

December 06, 2022, 5:03 AM