Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a lawsuit against Jack in the Box to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed pro se by an IT contractor who asserts that he was retaliated against by the defendants for pressing them to provide technical assistance to a Jack in the Box franchisee. The case is 1:23-cv-00023, DeLaCruz-Bancroft v. Field Nation, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 09, 2023, 8:54 PM