Who Got The Work
Attorneys from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to represent Six Flags, the popular amusement theme park company, and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, which is sealed, was filed Feb. 21 in Texas Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP; Shuman, Glenn & Stecker; and Federman & Sherwood. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, is 4:23-cv-00457, Dela Cruz v. Reid-Anderson et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
May 10, 2023, 4:42 AM
Plaintiffs
- Pomerantz LLP
- Shuman, Glenn & Stecker
- Federman Sherwood
defendants
- Six Flags Entertainment Corp
- David McKillips
- James Reid-Anderson
- Jon L Luther
- Kurt M Cellar
- Mark Kane
- Nancy A Krejsa
- Richard W Roedel
- Stephen D Owens
- Stephen R Purtell
- W. Marshall Barber
defendant counsels
- Cantey Hanger LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
- Wick Phillips Gould & Martin LLP
- Moses Palmer & Howell
nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws