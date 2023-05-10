Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to represent Six Flags, the popular amusement theme park company, and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, which is sealed, was filed Feb. 21 in Texas Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP; Shuman, Glenn & Stecker; and Federman & Sherwood. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, is 4:23-cv-00457, Dela Cruz v. Reid-Anderson et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 10, 2023, 4:42 AM

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws