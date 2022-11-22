Removed To Federal Court

Staffing services provider Bluecrew LLC and Bluecrew Staffing Inc. on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw, alleges that the defendants failed to provide non-exempt employees with off duty meal breaks, rest periods, complete and accurate wage statements and did not compensate the plaintiffs for overtime hours worked. Bluecrew LLC and Bluecrew Staffing Inc. are represented by Greenberg Traurig. The case is 3:22-cv-07353, dela Cruz v. Bluecrew LLC et al.

Business Services

November 22, 2022, 5:52 AM