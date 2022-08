News From Law.com

The Delaware Supreme Court ruled Wednesday there's only one way for people who experienced technical difficulties during the remote 2021 bar exam to be admitted to the bar if they didn't pass: take the exam again. With the 2020 exam cancelled in response to the pandemic, more than twice as many people sat for the Delaware bar exam in 2021 as in 2019.

Delaware

August 18, 2022, 3:16 PM