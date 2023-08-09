Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Garcia Hernandez Sawhney LLP on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. and First Penn-Pacific Life Insurance Co. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Adept Law Firm on behalf of Susan Del Rosario, contends that Penn-Pacific failed to send the plaintiff's husband any written notices of cancellation or termination for lack of payment of a life insurance policy, thus denying any benefits to the plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-06466, Del Rosario v. First Penn-Pacific Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 09, 2023, 4:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Susan Del Rosario

defendants

First Penn-Pacific Life Insurance Company

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Garcia Hernandez Sawhney LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute