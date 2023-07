Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Lynx Pressure Solutions and Ken Stevens to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for a Sandcat Total Clean Flowback filtration system and related equipment, was filed by the Law Offices of Benoit Evans on behalf of Del Corp. The case is 6:23-cv-00936, Del Corp. v. Lynx Pressure Solutions LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 14, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Del Corporation

defendants

Ken Stevens

Lynx Pressure Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract