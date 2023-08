Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Brandon | Smerber Law Firm on Friday removed a slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit against Albertsons, the grocery chain, to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by 24/7 Attorneys on behalf of Maria Del Carmen Guido. The case is 2:23-cv-01229, Del Carmen Guido v. Albertson's LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 04, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Maria Del Carmen Guido

Plaintiffs

J.K. Nelson Law, LLC

The Law Office Of Stephen Reid, Esq.

defendants

Albertson's LLC

defendant counsels

Brandon | Smerber Law Firm

Brandon Smerber Law Firm

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims