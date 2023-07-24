Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partners Lisa M. Ghannoum, Gilbert S. Keteltas, Julie Singer Brady and Kyle T. Cutts have stepped in to defend file transfer software provider Fortra LLC in a pending data breach class action. The suit, which centers on a data breach impacting NationsBenefits, claims that cybercriminals exploited a vulnerability in the Fortra application. The suit was filed June 7 in Florida Southern District Court by Kaufman PA and Tycko & Zavareei. Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani represents NationsBenefits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 0:23-cv-61089, Dekenipp v. NationsBenefits, LLC et al.

Florida

July 24, 2023, 4:14 AM

