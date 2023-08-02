New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, was hit with a data breach class action on Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a July 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of nearly 11 million individuals. The suit is backed by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Tycko & Zavareei. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00785, Dekenipp v. HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

August 02, 2023, 10:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Arthur Dekenipp

Plaintiffs

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

Sabita J. Soneji

defendants

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct