New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kia America and parent company Hyundai Motor were hit with a consumer class action Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Kia and Hyundai owners who claim their vehicles contain a defect that makes them easy to steal. The suit, brought by the Oliver Law Group, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2021 Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12198, DeKam et al v. Kia America, Inc. et al.