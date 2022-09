News From Law.com

Trial lawyer Natalie Woodward of Warshauer Woodward Atkins and former DeKalb County State Court Judge Dax Lopez of DelCampo Grayson Lopez teamed up on a three-week wrongful death medical malpractice trial that ended Tuesday with what appears to be a record-setting $77 million verdict.

Health Care

September 02, 2022, 2:30 PM