DeKalb County State Court jurors have awarded $38.6 million in damages to the mother of an 18-year-old who died following a heart transplant conducted by a surgeon employed by Emory Healthcare Inc. Plaintiff counsel credit the eight-figure outcome to their ability to "keep the case simple" for jurors, while also "impeaching many of Emory's experts" during the medical malpractice trial in Georgia.

Georgia

November 14, 2023, 11:46 AM

