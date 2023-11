News From Law.com

The Georgia Council of State Judges announced Chief Judge Alvin T. Wong of the State Court of DeKalb County received the Ogden Doremus-Kent Lawrence Award, the Council's highest honor, on November 8. The Council picked Wong for a variety of community efforts, including serving as Council president during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what he learned.

Georgia

November 14, 2023, 5:08 PM

nature of claim: /