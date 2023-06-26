DeKalb DA Quits Cop City Cases Over Disagreements With Georg...

News From Law.com

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced Friday that her office is withdrawing from criminal cases tied to protests over plans to build a police and firefighter training center, citing disagreements with the state's Republican attorney general, including the decision to charge a legal observer with domestic terrorism. Her decision means Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr will have sole oversight regarding more than 40 additional cases connected to the "Stop Cop City" movement.

June 26, 2023, 12:59 PM

nature of claim: /