New Suit

Walmart, the City of New Haven and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Friday in Connecticut District Court. The suit was brought by attorneys Alexander T. Taubes and Barry N. Silver on behalf of Jose DeJesus, who was allegedly punched in the face by a police officer for entering Walmart without a face mask. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00054, DeJesus v. Ramirez et al.