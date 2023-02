Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Bon Secours Community Hospital and Lyn Wessels to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over pregnancy-related claims, was filed by Goddard Law on behalf of Samantha DeJesus. The case is 7:23-cv-00806, DeJesus v. Bon Secours Community Hospital et al.

New York

January 31, 2023, 7:57 PM