Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Smith Bigman Brock on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys on behalf of Fabian DeJesus. The case is 6:23-cv-00222, Dejesus v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 3:16 PM