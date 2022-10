Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Chartwell Law Offices on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Helfrich Brothers Works Inc. and Wheelabrator Westchester LP to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Mark A. Siesel on behalf of Charles Degnan and Susan Ricci Degnan. The case is 7:22-cv-08681, Degnan et al v. Wheelabrator Westchester L.P. et al.

New York

October 13, 2022, 5:27 AM