Removed To Federal Court

Barrett McNagny LLP removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Erie Insurance, Synergy Home Furnishings and other defendants to Indiana Southern District Court on Thursday. The suit, concerning a Galaxy Power Sofa which allegedly caught fire, was filed by Hoyde Dassow + Deets on behalf of a surviving husband and father for his late wife and three children. The case is 1:23-cv-00915, Deford et al v. Furniture Row LLC et al.

Insurance

May 25, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Eric Deford

Heidi Randolph

defendants

Erie Insurance Company

Electric Technology Co. Ltd

Furniture Row LLC

Furniture Row USA, LLC

Haining High Point Furniture Co. Ltd

Okin America, Inc.

Okin Refined Dewert Okin Technology Group Co. Ltd

Phoenix Mecano Management AG

Phoenix Mecano, Inc.

Sofamart, LLC

Synergy Home Furnishings, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims