Defenses Evidence Helps Plaintiff Score $9.6M for Crushed Le...

A quarry worker whose leg was pinned by the rotor of a stone-crushing machine won a $9.6 million verdict in Philadelphia on Oct. 20. And some of his most compelling evidence came from the defense, according to his lawyer. Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky partner Jeffrey Goodman, who represented plaintiff John Tomascik Jr. alongside co-counsel Samuel Dordick, said the plaintiffs were able to make their case with the help of an animation and an expert witness put forth by the defendants.

October 26, 2023, 3:10 PM

